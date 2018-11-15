Weather forecast for Nov 16: As Cyclone Gaja intensifies, rainy days ahead for Chennai

New Delhi, Nov 15: Gaja, currently a severe cyclonic storm, is heading towards Tamil Nadu and is expected to make landfall late evening today. Cyclone would give heavy to very heavy rains with some extremely heavy spells over South Coastal Tamil Nadu. Places such as Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur would see the major spell of rains. Right after the landfall, Gaja would degenerate rapidly. However, it is expected to re-emerge in Arabian Sea as a low pressure area on November 18.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai on November 16.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet Weather, a cyclonic storm named Gaja is moving towards Tamil Nadu Coast. This Cyclone will hit Tamil Nadu by November 15 evening. With its landfall, scattered light to moderate rains over Rayalaseema, South- interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and Kerala are expected. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 36 per cent.

Delhi:

On November 13 and 14, the entire Delhi-NCR received scattered rains. The reason for these rains can be attributed to the formation of induced Cyclonic Circulation over North Rajasthan. As per Skymet Weather, between November 16-18, people will witness a relief and easy breathing patterns will make a comeback. Icy cold winds will drop the minimums in Delhi by 4-5 degree-Celsius. Maximums are expected to fall marginally.

Chennai:

Chennai rains had seen a good end of October wherein the rainfall activity had even spilled over to November. Moreover, from October 28 to November 6 was the time when rainfall had occurred in the city of Chennai. As per Skymet weather, Chennai may receive another good spell of rain on November 20 and 21. Therefore, it is safe to say, that rainy days are ahead for the city of Chennai. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells may occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 32 per cent.

Mumbai:

The month of November is considered as the rainiest month for the southern parts of the country. The state of Maharashtra being located in the western and central parts of the country, generally experiences dry weather. The city of dreams, Mumbai, being its state capital lies on the western coast of India by the bank of Arabian Sea. Being a coastal town, warm and humid weather persist throughout November month. As per Skymet weather, as of now, no rains are expected for at least next five months, which is nothing new for the city.