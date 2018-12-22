Weather forecast for Dec 23: Clear skies on Sunday with possibility of fog in Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 22: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala and Chennai on December 23.

New Delhi

The mercury level in Delhi, which had dropped to 4 degrees, resulting in the first cold wave of the season, is likely to increase by a degree or two from Sunday. On Saturday, however, Delhi could experience another cold wave.

It was a chilly on Saturday in the national capital with the mercury once again dipped to 4 degrees Celsius. This is the second time in three days that the mercury has plunged to 4 degrees Celsius - the lowest temperature in the last four years.

The fall in temperature is due to cold wave conditions prevailing over northwest India, the Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 4 degrees, four notches below the season's average, it said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for Sunday with the possibility of shallow fog in the morning and smog thereafter.

Chennai

Tamil Nadu has been recording light to moderate rain and thundershowers since the last 24 hours. Pamban recorded 30 mm of rain in span of 24 hours from 8:30 am on Friday, followed by Karaikal 11 mm, Atiramapattinam 5 mm, Tondi 4 mm, Thanjavur 3 mm, and Cuddalore 2 mm.

According to Skymet Weather, the system has now become less marked and now could be seen as a trough of low only. This trough is extending from Equatorial Indian Ocean to North Tamil Nadu.

Thus, light to moderate rain and thundershowers would continue across the state. However, moderate rains would be confined to South Coastal Tamil Nadu and Nilgiri areas. Meanwhile, northern areas would see light showers only.

Bengaluru, Kerala

After remaining dry for a while, rains are once again moving towards Kerala and South Interior Karnataka. According to Skymet Weather, a trough of low is seen extending from Equatorial Indian Ocean to North Tamil Nadu. This trough would be gradually moving in west direction.

With this, we can expect light to moderate rain and thundershowers over the region during the next 24 hours.