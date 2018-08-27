  • search

Weather forecast for Aug 28: Isolated showers likely in Hyderabad

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for August 28.

    People commute in heavy rains in Hyderabad.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru has been witnessing isolated showers. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Light to moderate rains are expected over Bihar, rest of Madhya Pradesh, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 7381 per cent.

    Delhi:

    As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Normal Monsoon will give light to moderate rains over Bihar, rest of Madhya Pradesh, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 80 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    The state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen a decent Monsoon performance in the past few days. As per Skymet weather, Moderate rains are likely over many parts with heavy to very heavy over North Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 24 hours. Sky conditions will remain overcast. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, During the next 24 hours, Monsoon will remain vigorous over Interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh, some parts of Vidarbha with moderate to heavy showers with very heavy rains over these areas. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 per cent.

    weather forecast indian meteorological department hyderabad rains

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 17:46 [IST]
