  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast for April 10: After isolated showers, Bengaluru rains to visit again in next 24 hrs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Bhopal on April 10.

    Weather forecast for April 10: After isolated showers, Bengaluru rains to visit again in next 24 hrs

    Bengaluru:

    Pre-Monsoon season commenced with a bang for Bengaluru as the city recorded moderate rainfall on Monday. In span of 24 hours from 8:30 am on Monday, Bangalore recorded 8 mm of rainfall. This rainy spell had also broken month long dry spell. As per Skymet weather, These weather activities could be attributed to a north-south trough running from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka. With the trough persisting, some more rains and thundershowers can be expected today as well. As per the weathermen, conditions would remain favourable for some more showers during the next 24 hours as well. Since these are pre-Monsoon showers, the intensity would be varying from time to time and activity would be patchy in nature.

    Weather forecast for April 9: Rajasthan to witness dust storm, thundershowers

    Delhi:

    The first pre-Monsoon activity was seen in Delhi and neighboring areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on March 30. According to Skymet Weather, Presence of all these weather systems would lead to conducive weather conditions for rains accompanied with dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi and NCR on April 10 and 11. These weather activities will be prevalent during late afternoon or evening hours.

    Kolkata:

    Pre-Monsoon rains and thundershowers or what is famously known as 'Kalbaisakhi' or Nor'Westers have been lashing parts of West Bengal for over a week now. Rains of varying intensity, along with thundershowers, thunderstorm and lightning strikes were witnessed by almost all parts of the state including state capital of Kolkata. As per Skymet weather, after two days, activates are likely to take a break but as the temperatures increase they would pave way for pre-Monsoon rains or thunderstorms. Days would be warm and humid but evening would be fairly pleasant during these days.

    Bhopal:

    The state of Madhya Pradesh has been seeing dry weather conditions for quite some time now. However, now, a rainy spell is all set to approach the state. As per Skymet weather, scattered rain and thundershower activities with isolated dust storm over western and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh on April 10. Gradually, other parts of the state, i.e. South and Central Madhya Pradesh will also see some rains on April 11.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast bengaluru rains

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue