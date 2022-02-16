Wear hijab in madrassas and at home, not in schools, colleges, it won't be tolerated: BJP MP

oi-Prakash KL

Bhopal, Feb 16: BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday said that hijab can be worn at madrassas but it can not be tolerated if sported in educational institutions.

Amid a row over hijab in Karnataka, BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday said headscarves will not be tolerated if they are worn in educational institutions other than madrassas. The Lok Sabha member from Bhopal also said that Hindus worship women and don't see them in evil manner. Thakur was speaking at a function in a temple in Barkheda Pathani area here.

"You have madrassas. We have nothing to do if you wear hijab or apply khijab (hair colour) there (in madrassas). You wear the attire required there and follow their discipline. But if you distort the knowledge and discipline of schools and colleges in the country and start wearing hijab and applying khijab then it will not be tolerated," PTI quotes the Bhopal MP as saying.

She claimed that the disciples of 'gurukul' (traditional Hindu educational institutions) wear 'bhagwa' (saffron) attire but when they go to educational institutions they will wear uniform.

Thakur said that khijab is used for hiding the greying hair, while hijab is meant to cover faces. "Hijab is a purdah. Purdah should be (used) against those who see you with evil eyes. But it is certain that Hindus don't see them with evil eyes as they worship women," she said.

In 'sanatan dharma', the place where women are not revered is like a crematorium, Thakur said while chanting a 'shloka' (verse). "You should wear hijab in your homes," she added while citing the marriage customs among Muslims.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

The matter is now in the Karnataka High Court. PTI