All religious, political gatherings banned in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Feb 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned people saying that there will be a total lockdown if they don't start wearing face masks.

"We are fighting a war against COVID-19, but in the absence of a large number of vaccines, the masks and other protocol are our only weapons. Everyone needs to strictly follow restrictions and guidelines," he said.

The statement comes as a total lockdown has been imposed in Amravati, Achalpur cities of Maharashtra for a week.

In his televised address, Uddhav also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowd.

"The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days," he said.

"Lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus," he added.

The chief minister said that COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must and those violating the rules will be punished.