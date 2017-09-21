We thrive on performance, not position says Lashkar-e-Tayiba

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has reacted to reports which spoke about a vacancy in the outfit following the death of Abu Ismail. He was a commander not the chief of the outfit, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba said.

The real chief is Mahmood Shah, the spokesperson of the outfit Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi said in a statement to news agency CNS. India has to sacrifice a lot for getting their hands on LeT Chief, he also said.

"Our commanding hierarchy won't make sense to poor minded Indian forces. We don't thrive upon status but performances. Our commanders claim their bravery and trophies by attacking the Indian armed forces, despite being low in resources, which is enough to tell who the commanding leader is," he further said.

"We want to tell the DGP Shesh Paul Vaid that our command system is beyond his comprehension. We don't make show off but our performances speak it all."

SP Vaid on Monday said no militant is ready to become chief of LeT in Kashmir after the killing of former head Abu Ismail in an encounter last week. DGP also urged people to make children understand what is good and bad for them and tread the "right path".

OneIndia News