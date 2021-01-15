We have got battery torch symbol, says Kamal Haasan

YouTube
    Chennai, Jan 15: Makkal Needhi Maiam has been allotted 'battery torch' symbol by the Election Commission for the coming assembly elections, party chief Kamal Haasan said here on Friday.

    Kamal Haasan
    "We have been allotted torchlight symbol for all the 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said in a video message on his twitter handle.

    Assembly elections are likely to be held during April-May in the state. MNM contested on the symbol of torchlight in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and garnered a vote share of 3.77 per cent.

    The party had last month said it was 'denied' the torch symbol for 2021 assembly polls by the EC though the party got it for the neighbouring Puducherry.

    The MNM had moved the Madras High Court last month, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to allot the symbol to it.

    It had also wanted the court to restrain the MGR Makkal Katchi from using the battery torch symbol alloted then to the little known party.

    kamal haasan Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

