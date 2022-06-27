'We don't change fathers': Raut attacks rebels

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 27: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut defended his 'baap' shocker on Monday, questioning what wrong he committed by using the phrase.

"I tweeted a video of speech of Gulabrao Patil where he is talking about those who change their fathers. My tweet is for people sitting in Guwahati. Patil said in his speech "People eat, drink and enjoy with the party and then change their father, we aren't like them," Sanjay Raut told reporters.

"I will repeat it, "those who stay in a party for 40 years and then run away, their souls are dead, they do not have anything left in them", these are the lines said by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. I didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiment, I just said the truth," he added.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.