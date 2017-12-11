"We are politicians- lie if you have to," Karnataka BJP leader's advice to party workers

"Lie if you have to, we are politicians and we can't let people mock was for not knowing enough," is K S Eshwarappa's advice to his partymen. The Karnataka BJP leader's video asking party workers to lie if they have to has now gone viral. The video has come as fresh ammo to the Congress to attack the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka.

K S Eshwarappa, the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council was addressing party workers in North Karnataka when he made these statements. The video of the same is now being shared widely on social media. In the video, the BJP leader is seen asking party members to lie instead of admitting that they are not in the know of government schemes, welfare programs or achievements.

"We have to speak about what the BJP government has done at the centre and what we will do when we come to power here for minorities, Dalits, women, elderly. We should be in the know of it, in case we don't, remember we are politicians- we should never say we don't know- just lie," K S Eshwarappa is heard saying in the video.

He goes on to state that if a party worker believes that the Congress, when in power at the centre and current now in Karnataka, has done better work then the worker should resign from the party.

"During Vajpayee's time, Pakistanis were beaten to death, were you present there? No, but you still talk about it and compare it with Dr Mamohan Singh's time when Indian soldiers were killed by Pakistanis. Now during Narendra Modi's time, 10 Pakistanis were killed and there is no strongman like him. The world has accepted that there is no heroic man like Narendra Modi, don't you agree? After you go home if you think Manmohan Singh did good work or Siddaramaiah is doing well, you can resign from the BJP and sit at home," the 1.34-minute video shows Eshwarappa saying.

The Congress in Karnataka has turned the video into ammo to attack the BJP accusing its leaders of promoting lies ahead of the assembly election in 2018.

OneIndia News