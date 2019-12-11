  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We are happy Sena did not vote in favour of Citizenship Bill: Chidambaram

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The Shiv Sena not voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a welcome development and the Congress is happy about it, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Wednesday.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    The Shiv Sena abstained from voting on the contentious citizenship bill in Rajya Sabha as the government did not give satisfactory answers to queries raised by the party, its Upper House member Anil Desai said.

    The Shiv Sena, which voted in favour of the controversial Bill in Lok Sabha, opposed it in Rajya Sabha, saying the draft law should have been debated on the basis of "humanity, not religion".

    Win for narrow-minded, bigoted forces: Sonia Gandhi on Citizenship Bill

    Asked about the change in Sena's stand, Chidambaram said, "We are certainly happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Bill".

    "We got 105 (votes) and that is very good. Shiv Sena not voting in favour of the government is a welcome development," he told reporters.

    The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue