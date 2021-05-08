YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    kamala harris coronavirus

    We are determined to help fight COVID-19: Kamala Harris

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: US Vice President Kamala Harris at the State Department Diaspora Outreach Event on U.S. COVID Relief for India spoke about the efforts her country was making to help India in the fight against COVID-19.

    We are determined to help fight COVID-19: Kamala Harris

    For years, diaspora groups like Indiaspora and the American India Foundation have built bridges between the United States and India. And this past year, you have provided vital contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts, she said.

    'Coronavirus made in lab to wage 'biological warfare': Brazilian President's dig at China over COVID-19'Coronavirus made in lab to wage 'biological warfare': Brazilian President's dig at China over COVID-19

    As many of you know, generations of my family come from India. My mother was born and raised in India. And I have family members who live in India today. The welfare of India is critically important to the United States.

    The surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths in India is nothing short of heartbreaking. To those of you who have lost loved ones, I send my deepest condolences. As soon as the dire nature of the situation became apparent, our Administration took action.

    On Monday, April 26, President Joe Biden spoke with the Prime Minister to offer our support. By Friday, April 30, U.S. military members and civilians were delivering relief on the ground.

    Already, we have delivered refillable oxygen cylinders, with more to come. We have delivered oxygen concentrators, with more to come. We have delivered N95 masks, and have more ready to send. We have delivered doses of Remdesivir to treat COVID patients.

    Meanwhile, we have announced our full support for suspending patents on COVID-19 vaccines - to help India and other nations vaccinate their people more quickly. India and the United States have the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

    Supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily, don’t force us to take cohesive steps: SC to CentreSupply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily, don’t force us to take cohesive steps: SC to Centre

    At the beginning of the pandemic, when our hospital beds were stretched, India sent assistance. And today, we are determined to help India in its hour of need.

    We do this as friends of India, as members of the Asian Quad, and as part of the

    global community. I believe that if we continue to work together - across nations and sectors - we will all get through this.

    MORE kamala harris NEWS

    Story first published: Saturday, May 8, 2021, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X