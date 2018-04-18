WBSCVET Results 2018 declared, check now

The WBSCVET Results 2018 has been declared by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development. The results are available on the official website.

The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET), erstwhile West Bengal State Council of Vocational Education and Training, is responsible for administration and examining Vocational courses in West Bengal. The Council works as a statutory body under the West Bengal state government. The WBSCVET offers courses from various affiliated Institution like Higher Secondary, Secondary Schools and Polytechnic Colleges across the State of West Bengal. The results are available on wbscvet.nic.in.

How to check WBSCVET STC January 2018 Exam Results:

Go to wbscvet.nic.in

Click on the results link "Vlll+/X+ level STC examination January 2018 Results published on 17/04/2018 at 4 PM"

On next page, enter your roll number and date of birth (Type DOB in dd/mm/yyyy format or Click on the dates icon given there)

Submit details

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day