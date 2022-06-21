YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB Taxation Tribunal Bill passed, Mamata's govt to appoint Chairman in place of Governor

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jun 20: The Bengal Assembly has passed the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Monday. It allows the state government, instead of the Governor, to appoint the chairman and members of the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

    WB Taxation Tribunal Bill passed, Mamatas govt to appoint Chairman in place of Governor
    WB Taxation Tribunal Bill passed, Mamata's govt to appoint Chairman in place of Governor

    The amendment to the bill will primarily harmonise and expedite the procedure for appointment of the chairman and other members as the tribunal remains non-functional for a considerable period due to long pendency of vacancy, PTI reported.

    According to state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal Act, 1987 was amended also to expand the scope of selection of Technical Members since the existing criteria for eligibility for the appointment of Technical Member is restrictive and enough applications are not available for selections.

    At the start of the debate on the Bill, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that many issues of the bill are currently under consideration. hence, it should not be discussed. However, his claims were dismissed by Bhattacharya and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

    As result, the BJP staged a walkout. PTI

    Comments

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X