WB Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, May 24: The Bhartiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made stupendous inroads into West Bengal with a record breaking majority. This election comes as a bad scare to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, The BJP has completely replaced the Communist Party CPI(M) as the main opposition in the state.

Reportedly, the exit polls predicted that the BJP will win 19-23 seats which is more or less true now. The party's Look East policy for this election was based on its concerns over the Hindi heartland states after the fiasco in the assembly polls.

Elections were held in 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won in 22 seats, the BJP stunned them in 18 seats and Congress takes hold of two seats in the state. Meanwhile, CPI(M) did not get a single seat this time. This has happened for the first time since the foundation of the party in Bengal in 1964.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party managed to hold on to its ground in and around Kolkata and a major chunk of the south Bengal. TMC won only by three seats from BJP. For the very first time, the state saw this kind of equal contest and result. Historically, the two major parties of Bengal were CPI(M) and TMC. This result shows that both the parties are losing ground in Bengal somehow.

WB Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners

Constituency Winning Candidate Trailing Candidate Margin Status Alipurduars John Barla (BJP) Dasrath Tirkey (TMC) 243989 Result Declared Arambagh Aparupa Poddar (TMC) Tapan Kumar Ray (BJP) 1142 Result Declared Asansol* Babul Supriyo (BJP) Moon Moon Sen (TMC) 197637 Result Declared Baharampur ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY (INC) APURBA SARKAR (TMC) 80696 Result Declared Balurghat Sukanta Majumdar (BJP) Arpita Ghosh (TMC) 33293 Result Declared Bangaon SHANTANU THAKUR (BJP) MAMATA THAKUR (TMC) 111594 Result Declared Bankura SUBHAS SARKAR (BJP) SUBRATA MUKHERJEE (TMC) 174333 Result Declared Barasat Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar (TMC) Mrinal Kanti Debnath (BJP) 109983 Result Declared Bardhaman Purba SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL (TMC) PARESH CHANDRA DAS (BJP) 89311 Result Declared Barrackpore* ARJUN SINGH (BJP) DINESH TRIVEDI (TMC) 14857 Result Declared Basirhat Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (INC) Sayantan Basu (BJP) 350369 Result Declared Birbhum SATABDI ROY (TMC) DUDH KUMAR MONDAL (BJP) 88924 Result Declared Bishnupur KHAN SAUMITRA (BJP) SHYAMAL SANTRA (TMC) 78047 Result Declared Bolpur ASIT KUMAR MAL (TMC) DAS RAMPRASAD (BJP) 106402 Result Declared Burdwan - durgapur S.S AHLUWALIA (BJP) DR. MAMTAZ SANGHAMITA (TMC) 2439 Result Declared Cooch behar NISITH PRAMANIK (BJP) ADHIKARY PARESH CHANDRA (TMC) 54231 Result Declared Darjeeling RAJU BISTA (BJP) AMAR SINGH RAI (TMC) 413443 Result Declared Diamond Harbour* ABHISHEK BANERJEE (TMC) NILANJAN ROY (BJP) 320594 Result Declared Dum dum* SOUGATA RAY (TMC) SAMIK BHATTACHARYA (BJP) 53002 Result Declared Ghatal ADHIKARI DEEPAK (TMC) BHARATI GHOSH (BJP) 107973 Result Declared Hooghly LOCKET CHATTERJEE (BJP) DR. RATNA DE (TMC) 73362 Result Declared Howrah Prasun Banerjee (TMC) Rantidev Sengupta (BJP) 103695 Result Declared Jadavpur* MIMI CHAKRABORTY (TMC) ANUPAM HAZRA (BJP) 295239 Result Declared Jalpaiguri Dr. JAYANTA KUMAR ROY (BJP) BIJOY CHANDRA BARMAN (TMC) 184004 Result Declared Jangipur KHALILUR RAHAMAN (TMC) MAFUJA KHATUN (BJP) 245782 Result Declared Jhargram Kunar Hembram (BJP) Birbaha Saren (TMC) 11767 Result Declared Joynagar PRATIMA MONDAL (TMC) DR. ASHOK KANDARY (BJP) 316775 Result Declared Kanthi Adhikari Sisir (TMC) Dr. Debasis Samanta (BJP) 111668 Result Declared Kolkata Dakshin* Mala Roy (TMC) Chandra Kumar Bose (BJP) 155192 Result Declared Kolkata Uttar* BANDYOPADHYAY SUDIP (TMC) RAHUL (BISWAJIT) SINHA (BJP) 127095 Result Declared Krishnanagar MAHUA MOITRA (TMC) KALYAN CHAUBEY (BJP) 63218 Result Declared Maldaha Dakshin SREERUPA MITRA CHAUDHURY (BJP) ABU HASEM KHAN CHOWDHURY (Congress) 8222 Result Declared Maldaha Uttar KHAGEN MURMU (BJP) MAUSAM NOOR (TMC) 84288 Result Declared Mathurapur Mathurapur (TMC) SHYAMAPRASAD HALDER (BJP) 203974 Result Declared Medinipur* Dilip Ghosh (BJP) Manas Ranjan Bhunia (TMC) 88952 Result Declared Murshidabad ABU TAHER KHAN (TMC) ABU HENA (Congress) 226417 Result Declared Purulia JYOTIRMAY SINGH MAHATO (BJP) Dr. MRIGANKA MAHATO (TMC) 204732 Result Declared Raiganj DEBASREE CHAUDHURI (BJP) AGARWAL KANAIALAL (TMC) 60574 Result Declared Ranaghat JAGANNATH SARKAR (BJP) RUPALI BISWAS (TMC) 233428 Result Declared Srerampur KALYAN BANERJEE (TMC) DEBJIT SARKAR (BJP) 98536 Result Declared Tamluk Adhikari Dibyendu (TMC) Sidharthashankar Naskar (BJP) 190165 Result Declared Uluberia SAJDA AHMED (TMC) JOY BANERJEE (BJP) 215359 Result Declared