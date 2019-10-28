WB Guv attends Kali Puja at Mamata Banerjee's residence

Kolkata, Oct 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday night performed Kali Puja at her residence in Kalighat area in the southern part of Kolkata. And Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife had visited the chief minister's residence to attend Kali Puja and spent around two hours there.

Although, a disagreement between the Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government and Governor Dhankhar was seen earlier. However, on Saturday Dhankhar said that CM Mamata has invited him and his wife to her residence on the occasion of Kali puja and he was "eagerly waiting" to be a part of the celebrations.

The Governor also took on to Tweeter and shared some images of Kali puja at CM's residence.

At the residence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with First Lady Sudesh Dhankhar to attend Kali Puja. pic.twitter.com/F6h3UPXIoi — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 28, 2019

The puja is being performed at CM's residence for the last four decades. Mamata, who fasted during the day and prepared the "bhog" (offering to the Goddess), played host to scores of guests, which included VVIPs, cabinet colleagues, politicians and commoners.

Mamata's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee performed the "yagna" (a ritual offering) for the puja.

⁦@MamataOfficial⁩. Attended along with First Lady Sudesh Dhankhar Kali Puja at the residence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also interacted. pic.twitter.com/uXyvgLL7m5 — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 27, 2019

The doors of the TMC supremo's spartan home on Harish Chatterjee Street were thrown open to the public on this day.

Residents of an old-age home also visited the chief minister's residence, whom she served sweets. Keeping in view a large number of visitors thronging the residence, police had strengthened security arrangements in the area.

Earlier, Dhankhar, who took oath as the governor of West Bengal on July 30, had been at loggerheads with the state government over several issues ranging from his seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to security upgrade-since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was being "heckled" by a section of students.