WB Congress chief Somen Mitra passes away
India
Kolkata, July 30: West Bengal Congress president, Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital on Thursday.
The West Bengal Youth Congress took to Twitter to condole the demise of Mitra.
WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family.— WB Youth Congress (@IYCWestBengal) July 29, 2020
May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lkDW8Q8f3q
