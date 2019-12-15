  • search
Citizenship Bill
    WB BJP team meets PM Modi, apprises him of law and order situation in state

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 15: A state BJP delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and apprised him of the law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

    The delegation, led by party state general secretary Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury, met Modi at Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman district where he had a stopover on his way to Jharkhand's Dumka for an election rally.

    "We had a very short time. But we briefed him about the ongoing violence and arson in the state for the last three days. We have told PM Modi, how the state government is doing nothing to control the situation," Roy Chowdhury said.

    Normal life hits Nagaland due to CAB protests

    Protests continued in various parts of the state for the third consecutive day as incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts. Three railway stations were set on fire on Saturday and at least 25 buses have been torched.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who resolutely opposed the amended Citizenship Act, has appealed for peace and warned of stern action against those indulging in violence.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
