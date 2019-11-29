WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh likely to review Assembly bypoll result on Saturday

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Nov 29: Big setback for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) as Mamata-led-TMC government won all the three seats Kaliaganj, Kharagpur-Sadar and Karimpur Assembly bypolls. The West Bengal BJP headquarter at 6 Muralidhar Sen lane in South Kolkata after the failure in three assembly seats looked gloomy on Thursday.

BJP's nest the Kharagpur Sadar loss came as a bolt from the blue for the saffron brigade. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh was the MLA from there before he got elected to the Lok Sabha from Kharagpur. Surprisingly, this is also TMC's first ever win in Kaliaganj.

Earlier, state BJP senior leader Mukul Roy had assured Union Home Minister and national party president Amit Shah that the party would win all these three Assembly bypolls unfortunately none of these seats came in BJP's hand.

According to reports, Mukul Roy was assigned for the Assembly bypoll campaigning in Karimpur for party's state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar.

Some reports suggested that the NRC fear and overconfidence of the party has lead them to lose the three major seats in the Assembly polls.

However, Dilip Ghosh is likely to review the Assembly bypoll results to understand the causes of his party's fiasco.

BJP's politics of arrogance rejected, says Mamata as TMC sweeps bypolls

A functionary of the party said to an English daily that NRC is the real reason behind the bypoll fiasco. State BJP chief on Thursday after tasting his first defeat confirmed that he willingly accepted the blame for the party's failure.