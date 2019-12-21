WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh flays Mamata over referendum remark

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Dec 21: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark that there should be UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which has been passed in Parliament.

"She had taken oath under the Constitution to uphold the sovereignty of the country while becoming the chief minister. Then how can she talk in that language", Ghosh said.

On Thursday, the chief minister, who has been protesting against the CAA and NRC, dared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to for a UN-monitored referendum on the CAA.

Ghosh said "She is speaking in the same language as the Hurriyat, which seeks referendum on issues at the drop of a hat. The chief minister is also speaking in the same tone as Pakistan".

The TMC supremo in a U-turn on Friday said that she was suggesting an opinion poll and not a referendum. Several BJP leaders like Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar had also flayed Banerjee for her referendum remark.