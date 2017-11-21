WB: 3 suspected terrorists of Al-Qaeda terror outfit nabbed in Kolkata

Three suspected terrorists arrested by Bengal state STF from Kolkata railway station on Tuesday afternoon. It is learnt that the terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda terror outfit.

The police recovered documents related to Al-Qaeda from them. They have been identified as as Samsad Mia alias Tanvir alias Saiful alias Tushar Biswas (26 years) who is a resident of Bangladesh, Rizaul Islam alias Riyaz alias Sumon (25 years) of Bangladesh and Monotosh Dey alias Mona Da (46 years) of Kholapota, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference, Murlidhar Sharma, DC STF Kolkata Police said,''They are members of Ansar Bangla team which is involved in the murder of lots of (Bangladesh) bloggers. Organisation has been banned in Bangladesh.''

"The three were arrested by the STF around 2.30 pm, including Shamsad Mia alias Tanveer alias Tushar Biswas and Riaz alias Riazul Islam from Bangladesh," the officer said.

''They had been living illegally in India for last 1.5 years. We had received input on them by Central Intelligence Bureau,'' he added.

The ABT is a front for al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent and is banned in Bangladesh.

OneIndia News