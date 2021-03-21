As NIA digs deeper into bomb scare case, what lies in store for MVA

Centre should help in finding out truth in SUV-Waze case: Raj Thackeray

Allegations against Deshmukh: Pawar trying to save Maharashtra govt, says Fadnavis

Waze lived in Varsha, Maharashtra CM's official home, claims Rane

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 21: BJP leader Narayan Rane on Sunday alleged that arrested Mumbai police assistant inspector Sachin Waze lived for the last few months in Malabar Hill-based Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Talking to reporters, Rane, a former Shiv Sena CM, demanded the resignation of Thackeray for the poor law and order situation in Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray should quit. For the last few months, Waze lived in Varsha and sometimes in a five star hotel in south Mumbai. What was he doing there? Wasn''t the CM aware that Waze lived in his official residence?" Rane asked.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Maha govt over Sachin Waze episode

Rane further alleged Thackeray tried his best to ensure Waze was not arrested.

Waze has been arrested in connection with the NIA probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s home.