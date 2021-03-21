YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Waze lived in Varsha, Maharashtra CM's official home, claims Rane

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 21: BJP leader Narayan Rane on Sunday alleged that arrested Mumbai police assistant inspector Sachin Waze lived for the last few months in Malabar Hill-based Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray

    Talking to reporters, Rane, a former Shiv Sena CM, demanded the resignation of Thackeray for the poor law and order situation in Maharashtra.

    "Uddhav Thackeray should quit. For the last few months, Waze lived in Varsha and sometimes in a five star hotel in south Mumbai. What was he doing there? Wasn''t the CM aware that Waze lived in his official residence?" Rane asked.

    Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Maha govt over Sachin Waze episode

    Rane further alleged Thackeray tried his best to ensure Waze was not arrested.

    Waze has been arrested in connection with the NIA probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s home.

    More SACHIN WAZE News

    Read more about:

    Sachin waze maharashtra

    Story first published: Sunday, March 21, 2021, 20:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X