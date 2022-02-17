At 356, Mumbai logs lowest daily COVID-19 cases after Dec 21 last year; 949 recover

Mumbai, Feb 17: The much-awaited water taxi service promising connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be unveiled by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today. The water taxi services are expected to cut the commuting time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by almost 45 minutes to an hour.

Route Map

The service will begin from Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) at ferry wharf in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai destinations.

The water taxi service is being started from Belapur with a total of 8 boats, including 7 speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran boat with a capacity of 56 passengers.

It will take only 30 minutes by speed boat from Belapur to Bhaucha Dhakka in South Mumbai and 45 to 50 minutes by catamaran boat.

Two operators out of four will initially start the services and will use speed boats and catamarans for mass transportation.

Terminals

1. Belapur in Navi Mumbai and Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) in Mazgaon, South Mumbai

2. Belapur and Elephanta

3. Belapur and Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai

Ticket Price

A one-way ride from DCT to Belapur will cost between Rs825 and Rs1,210 by speed boat. A catamaran will cost Rs290.

Speed boats to and from Elephanta and JNPT will cost Rs825 one way.

Passengers can choose to opt for a private taxi as well.

Monthly passes will be available at Rs 12,000 per month.



Booking

For booking details, one can visit the official website of Infinity Harbour Services - one of the private operators of the service. Click here to visit the website.

You can book the watertaxi service by following these steps -

Step 1: Search and select the Water taxi route from the options provided

Step 2: Once the water taxi is selected, passengers can select the seat of their choice.

Step 3: The payment can be made via a One-Click Payment option, if configured or else through credit or debit cards and even net banking.