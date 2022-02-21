YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch viral video of PM Modi touching Unnao BJP president’s feet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 21: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi touching the feet of the Unnao District BJP president Awadhesh Katiyar is going viral.

    Watch viral video of PM Modi touching Unnao BJP president’s feet

    The incident took place when the PM arrived at the election rally. BJP's UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Katiyar were asked to present an idol of Lord Ram to PM Modi. While presenting the idol, Katiyar bent down to touch the PM's feet. The PM told Katiyar not to do so.

    PM Modi then bent down to touch the feet of Katiyar. This was tweeted by BJP leader, Sambit Patra with the caption Pradhan Sevak.

    Katiyar was appointed as the Unnao district president in September 2021. Prior to this he was the general secretary. The incident took place as the third phase of polling ended in Uttar Pradesh.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Phase four will take place on February 23 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X