Watch viral video of PM Modi touching Unnao BJP president’s feet

New Delhi, Feb 21: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi touching the feet of the Unnao District BJP president Awadhesh Katiyar is going viral.

The incident took place when the PM arrived at the election rally. BJP's UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Katiyar were asked to present an idol of Lord Ram to PM Modi. While presenting the idol, Katiyar bent down to touch the PM's feet. The PM told Katiyar not to do so.

PM Modi then bent down to touch the feet of Katiyar. This was tweeted by BJP leader, Sambit Patra with the caption Pradhan Sevak.

Katiyar was appointed as the Unnao district president in September 2021. Prior to this he was the general secretary. The incident took place as the third phase of polling ended in Uttar Pradesh.

Phase four will take place on February 23 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:30 [IST]