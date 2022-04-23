YouTube
    Watch: Viral video of bird backflip is too cute to miss

    New Delhi, Apr 23: There are several videos of birds on the Internet that can make your day a little bit brighter. If you are one of those who absolutely loves cute bird videos, this adorable clip is a must watch.

    In the viral video, the bird can be seen doing black flip, no less than any stunt artists in filmy movies. Wait...there is a catch...It is not just once, interestingly, the bird does backflips thrice without failing even once.

    The clip was first shared on a Twitter account named Prisoners Dilemma Club with the caption, "Don't mind me and my bird flips with".

    Since shared on social media it has gathered nearly 5 lakh views on Twitter as people are amused to see the bird doing backflips with such an ease.

    "This is the first time I notice that. This type of pigeon always plays when he is flying," wrote a twitter user.

    "This pigeon is suffering from somersaulting a seizure mostly attack pigeons, a molecular disequilibrium that's the reason he is flipping backward...", said another.

    "Never seen birds flip", twitter user amused.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 22:28 [IST]
    X