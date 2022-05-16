Watch video: Woman lawyer mercilessly beaten by neighbour

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 16: A woman was reported slapped and kicked in a horrific assault near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkot, Karnataka on Saturday afternoon. The police say that the accused has been arrested.

Reports said that lawyer, Sangeetha was assaulted by her neighbour Mahantesh. The incident was captured on video which shows the man attacking the woman with rage and force. The woman is also kicked on the stomach.

Trigger warning: A lawyer was brutally assaulted by a man named Mahantesh in Vinayak nagar, Bagalkot, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kZ3OpUeKbi — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 14, 2022

When the woman picks up a plastic chair to defend herself, she is kicked again and landed with more slaps. None are seen coming to her rescue according to the video.

The police said that Mahantesh had attacked the woman due to a personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case. He claimed that the lawyer had tortured and harassed him. Reports said that the two had fought several times in the past.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 8:31 [IST]