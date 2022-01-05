Watch: Video of Peacock bidding adieu to long time partner after its death goes viral

Kerala cop kicks, beats up passenger for travelling without ticket on train, video goes viral

New Delhi, Jan 05: If you are a regular user of the Internet, then you may have come up with adorable videos of animals showing more love and affection for each other than Humans. One such heart touching video as come to the fore, where a peacock is refusing to let go of its partner even after its death.

In the viral video, two men are seen carrying the carcass of the peacock's partner, as it quietly follows them to the funeral.

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan, shared the video, with the caption" "The peacock doesn't want to leave the long-time partner after his death. Touching video."

The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/ELnW3mozAb — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

The incident is from house of Shri Ramswarup Bishnoi. From Kuchera, Rajasthan.

"The peacock was living together from four years. After death of one, another participated in funeral. When they made this video," he tweeted.

Since posted on twitter, the 19-second-long video has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views and thousand comments. The netizens were amused by the heat touching video.

"This is what the entire nature and its being is all about. Grieving and following who is no more be it humans or birds. The way all living beings mourn their departing partners as if leaving a void in their lives," said a twitter user.

"God's creation is amazing. peacock' s feeling fr the partner is touching & should open up eyes of modern human relations, especially Love always is lasting!" said another.

God's creation is amazing .peacock' s feeling fr the partner is touching & should open up eyes of modern human relations, specially in https://t.co/1cWi0nBBql always is lasting! — Dr.N.C.K.Reddy M.S;M.Ch(AIIMS). (@DrNCKReddy) January 4, 2022

This is what the entire nature and its being is all about.

Grieving and following who is no more be it humans or birds.

The way all living beings mourn their departing partners as if leaving a void in their lives. pic.twitter.com/6NHBGSHyaQ — Pradip Kumar Ganguly (@Adipkr) January 4, 2022

"Whether it's human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life. And this clip is showing the same that in initial days it becomes too hard to forget your loved ones. HEART TOUCHING!!," another said.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 16:36 [IST]