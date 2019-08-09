Watch video of Maharashtra Minister on flood survey caught smiling and waving

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Aug 09: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday stoked a controversy after two selfie videos surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands cheerfully as he inspected parts of the flood-hit district.

This prompted the opposition NCP, the Congress and the MNS to rebuke Mahajan, who in turn, asked them not to politicise flood relief work.

"Minister @girishdmahajan and officials were smiled, posed selfie. Are the rulers left with any sensitivity? @Dev_Fadnavis ji take resignation of this insensitive minister, suspend the officials concerned," wrote NCP leader on Twitter.

Expressing grief over death of a child due to floods, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council Munde of the NCP also asked Mahajan if he feels ashamed of his approach to the situation.