    Watch video of Maharashtra Minister on flood survey caught smiling and waving

    Mumbai, Aug 09: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday stoked a controversy after two selfie videos surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands cheerfully as he inspected parts of the flood-hit district.

    This prompted the opposition NCP, the Congress and the MNS to rebuke Mahajan, who in turn, asked them not to politicise flood relief work.

    Kerala: 30 feared missing after massive landslide at Kavalappara

    "Minister @girishdmahajan and officials were smiled, posed selfie. Are the rulers left with any sensitivity? @Dev_Fadnavis ji take resignation of this insensitive minister, suspend the officials concerned," wrote NCP leader on Twitter.

    Expressing grief over death of a child due to floods, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council Munde of the NCP also asked Mahajan if he feels ashamed of his approach to the situation.

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
