Watch TikTok videos of nurses in Odisha hospital goes viral; Inquiry begins

Malkangiri, June 27: The video sharing app, TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be more careful and responsible. In what is considered as a serious issue of negligence, the TikTok video of a group of nurses frolicking inside the emergency Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital in Odisha, is currently doing rounds on social media.

The SNCU was set up at the hospital for treatment of critically ill newborn children as Malkangiri recorded high rate of infant mortality.

In the viral video, the nurses were seen singing, dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU in the video in their official uniforms. While some female employees of the hospital seen playing with a sick newborn undergoing treatment and cradling a baby without gloves, to a music track in the background. The hospital beds and patients were also seen in the video.

The video is seen as a new social media disaster sparking severe criticism from several quarters.

Asked about the incident, ADMO and the hospital's Officer In-charge Tapan Kumar Dinda said an enquiry is being conducted and the probe report will be submitted to the superior authorities for necessary action.

Worth mentioning, TikTok is a popular online video sharing mobile app used for making short lip-sync and dance videos.