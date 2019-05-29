Watch: This head constable has converted his deadly fibre lathi into a flute

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, May 29: Anything is possible. The deadly fibre lathi used by the police is something that everyone is scared of.

However here is a constable who has done something unique out of his fibre lathi. Chandrakant Hutgi, a head constable from Hubbali has converted his lathi into a flute.

Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him... pic.twitter.com/gyZWhk1lkb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) May 28, 2019

Additional Director General of Police, Bhaskar Rao took to Twitter and said, "Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him..."