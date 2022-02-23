YouTube
    WATCH: Surrounded by cops, Ajay Mishra Teni casts vote in Lakhimpur, shows victory sign

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lakhimpur Kheri, Feb 23: Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra, embroiled in a major controversy involving his son, cast his vote here for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Wednesday, surrounded by a large number of security personnel.

    Representational Image

    The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs did not speak to the media, neither while going into the polling booth at a school in Banwaripur nor when he came out after casting his vote.

    Purported videos on social media showed Mishra, whose vote falls in the Nighasan assembly constituency, walking to and fro the voting centre around 11.30 AM flanked by an unusually large number of security personnel.

    A central minister, Mishra hogged limelight in October 2021 when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence in the Tikunia area in his native district here. His son Ashish Mishra was an accused in the case and was arrested.

    Ashish was earlier this month granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, prompting families of the deceased farmers to move the Supreme Court over the matter. The voter turnout in Lakhimpur Kheri stood at 26.28 per cent till 11 AM, according to the Election Commission. The voting closes at 6 PM.

