Watch: Sudden change in weather in J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 03: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which has been witnessing high temperatures today experienced a sudden change in the weather.

Videos shows the weather in the Union Territory experience a sudden change. There were heavy winds reported in (J&K).

#WATCH | J&K: Parts of Jammu experience a sudden weather change pic.twitter.com/eY9U1tqYz3 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

The minimum temperature recorded in the winter capital city was 26.7 degrees, which was also 4.1 degrees above normal during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the Meteorological department said.

He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a high of 36.6 degrees and a low of 23.2 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir valley, on the other hand, continued to enjoy pleasant weather even as the mercury marked an upward trend on Sunday.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a day temperature of 29.0 degrees and a night temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius against the previous days 26.2 and 12.0 degrees Celsius, respectively, the official said.

He said Srinagar's maximum and minimum temperature was 6.7 and 2.1 notches above season's average, respectively.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rain or snow at wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir from May 3 to May 5.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 8:54 [IST]