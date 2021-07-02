Watch: Stampede-like situation at Covid vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh as people rush to get inoculated

First death from delta variant plus reported in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, July 02: A stampede-like situation was witnessed at a vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara as people rushed to get themselves inoculated.

Scores of people belonging to different age groups were seen rushing to the centre. The crowd violated Covid protocols like social-distancing norms at the centre in Chhindwara district's Sausar.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, people can be seen skidding & falling on top of one another. Several elderly women were also seen falling to the ground amid the rush.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A stampede-like situation seen at a #COVID19 vaccination centre in Chhindwara, Lodhikheda as people rush to get inoculated. (01.07.2021) pic.twitter.com/slK5nmbmlF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Later, local police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. On June 1, Madhya Pradesh recorded more than 17 lakh Covid vaccinations.

However, people complained of getting vaccination certificates despite not getting a jab. The MP govt has denied any irregularity but faced opposition criticism over the matter.

The police had to be called in to control the chaos.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 40 new coronavirus cases and 12 casualties, which pushed its infection tally to 7,89,844 and death toll to 8,981, the state health department said. A total of 65 patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday, taking the state's recovery count to 7,80,330, the department said.

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 16:33 [IST]