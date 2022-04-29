Watch: Shirtless cop gets massage from woman who had gone to file complaint

Watch: It's so hot in Odisha right now that a woman actually made roti on car’s bonnet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: A video has gone viral which shows a woman massaging a cop inside a police station in Bihar.

A senior police office was suspended after the video went viral on the social media. The video shows the cops receiving a massage inside a police station from a woman who had gone there to file a complaint.

The incident took pace at the Saharsa district. Shashibhushan Sing, a senior officer at the Darhar outpost of Nauhatta police station was seen in the clip speaking on the phone while receiving a massage without his shirt on. He is heard putting in a word for the woman's case over the phone. The video was shot inside the residential quarters at the police outpost.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 15:28 [IST]