    Watch: Shirtless cop gets massage from woman who had gone to file complaint

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 29: A video has gone viral which shows a woman massaging a cop inside a police station in Bihar.

    A senior police office was suspended after the video went viral on the social media. The video shows the cops receiving a massage inside a police station from a woman who had gone there to file a complaint.

    The incident took pace at the Saharsa district. Shashibhushan Sing, a senior officer at the Darhar outpost of Nauhatta police station was seen in the clip speaking on the phone while receiving a massage without his shirt on. He is heard putting in a word for the woman's case over the phone. The video was shot inside the residential quarters at the police outpost.

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 15:28 [IST]
