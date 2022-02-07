WATCH: PM Modi's banter with Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

Remember the \"sins of the Congress\" while casting vote: PM Modi to Uttarakhand voters

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunted Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who tried to interrupt him repeatedly while delivering the reply in the Lok Sabha to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

As Chowdhury, tried to interrupt Modi repeatedly, the prime minister urged him to return to his seat.

"You have improved your confidential report. Those who have to register your performance have taken note of it. Nobody will dare remove you from your post during this session. I can guarantee this to you," PM Modi said.

#WATCH PM Modi replies to Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after constant interventions from the latter in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/cnfEYp3Y9w — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

The prime minister also took a dig at Roy, the Trinamool member from Dum Dum in West Bengal, when Speaker Om Birla asked him not to speak out of turn. "We should make this exception for dada. Even at this age he tries to enjoy like a child," Modi said referring to the 74-year-old Roy.

The prime minister also agreed to yield to Roy and allow him to speak just to ensure that the Trinamool leader continued to shower him with affection.

PM Modi also took a jibe at Gandhi's absence in the Lok Sabha, saying "some people scoot after speaking and others have to bear the brunt".

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 22:34 [IST]