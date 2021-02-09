YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch Pakistanis go crazy for cake, foreign minister tries to eat a piece with mask on

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 09: A video has gone viral on he social media and is keeping everyone in splits.

      Pakistan's Qureshi caught in chaos as people fight for cake | Oneindia News

      In front of Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a fight erupts over cake. The people begin fighting for the cake after the minister cuts it.

      Watch Pakistanis go crazy of cake, foreign minister tries to eat a piece with mask on

      Qureshi arrived to inaugurate a road in Multan. He had asked for a big cake for the inauguration of the road. However the people went crazy after seeing the cake.

      In the video shared by journalist Nayla Inayat, people can be seen falling all over each and battling for the same. There are some who even picked it from the ground and ate it.

      Fact check: The real story behind the laughing bride onstage

      The video got more hilarious, when the foreign minister tried to eat the cake, but forgot that he had a mask on.

      More PAKISTAN News

      Read more about:

      pakistan

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X