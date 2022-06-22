Next President of India: How BJP set a trap for the opposition

New Delhi, Jun 22: NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Rairangpur Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Wednesday.

She also offered prayers at Shiv temple in Rairangpur after which she swept the floor of the temple.

#WATCH | Odisha: NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur before offering prayers here. pic.twitter.com/HMc9FsVFa7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader and former Jharkhand Governor, has been named as BJP-led NDA's choice for the next 16th President of India.

She belongs to the Schedule Tribe community. She is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She is the first governor of Jharkhand to complete the five year term (2015-2021), since its formation in the year 2000.

Born on June 20, 1958, Murmu also holds the distinction of becoming the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. Murmu will also be the first president to be born after Independence.

Murmu took her baby steps struggling with poverty in one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of the country.

Overcoming all odds, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Arts from Ramadevi Women's College in Bhubaneswar and served as a junior assistant in the irrigation and power department in the Odisha government.

Later, she also served as an honorary assistant teacher in the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur. Murmu was awarded the Nilkanth Award for the Best MLA of the year in 2007 by the Odisha Legislative assembly.

She has diverse administrative experience having handled ministries such as transport, commerce, fisheries and animal husbandry in the Odisha government. In the BJP, Murmu was the vice president and later president of the Scheduled Tribe Morcha in Odisha. She was elected as the district president of Mayurbhanj (West) unit of the BJP in 2010 and re-elected in 2013.

She was also named as member of the BJP National Executive (ST Morcha) the same year. She held the post of district president till April 2015 when she was appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand. Murmu was married to Shyam Charan Murmu and they had two sons and a daughter. Her life has been marked with personal tragedies as she lost her husband and two sons.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 9:21 [IST]