Watch: Mysterious UFO lights found in the skies above South China Sea

    New Delhi, Dec 13: A pilot has claimed the he saw a fleet of UGOs over the Pacific Ocean. A video by an American military pilot over the South China Sea shows a dozen UFOs near Hong Kong.

    The UFOs then disappear into the clouds. The video shows four sets of mysterious light formations flying in the distance above the clouds. It was filmed on November 24 and has been shared widely on the social media.

    Some felt they were lights of an alien aircraft and others thought the lights were floating angels. Some even wondered if it was a military exercise. The pilot who shot the video said that he does not know what that is.

    The pilot who was flying at an altitude of 39,000 feet was not far from Hong Kong when he witnessed the objects flying. The lights however resemble no known aircraft. "At first I thought about cockpit glass reflection... but no... it's not consistent with that. Now I'm thinking, could it have been a military countermeasure exercise?" said @Kane4USA.

    You couldn't see the lights until the pilot zoomed in. If it was a reflection, you'd see the lights from the beginning. So no. Not a reflection said another user.

    "There's always the question of 'is there something else that we simply do not understand, that might come extraterrestrially," Avril Haines, US Director of National Intelligence had said according to a report by The Independent.

    south china sea ufo

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 14:09 [IST]
