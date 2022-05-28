Watch: Mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Jalpaiguri

Man finds 'dead lizard floating in cold drink'; McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad sealed after video goes viral

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 28: In a heartbreaking video, a mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Ambari Tea Estate, Jalpaiguri. A team of Binnaguri wildlife reached there to retrieve the carcass but elephant walked away to Redbank Tea Estate. Cause of death yet to be ascertained.

The mother of the calf picked it up with the trunk and meandered from one tea garden to another along with her herd, forest officials said.

There are 30-35 elephants in the herd, they said.

#WATCH | WB: A mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Ambari Tea Estate, Jalpaiguri. A team of Binnaguri wildlife reached there to retrieve the carcass but elephant walked away to Redbank Tea Estate. Cause of death yet to be ascertained.



(Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cPFSWtRDGk — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

From Chunabhati, the elephants went to Ambari tea garden, Diana tea garden and Newdooars tea garden before laying the calf's carcass near a bush at Redbank tea garden, they said.

"The elephants travelled at least 7 km from one garden to another, causing panic among the people," an officer said.

Forest personnel are in the area, keeping a close watch on the situation, he said.

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 23:34 [IST]