YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Jalpaiguri

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 28: In a heartbreaking video, a mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Ambari Tea Estate, Jalpaiguri. A team of Binnaguri wildlife reached there to retrieve the carcass but elephant walked away to Redbank Tea Estate. Cause of death yet to be ascertained.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The mother of the calf picked it up with the trunk and meandered from one tea garden to another along with her herd, forest officials said.

    There are 30-35 elephants in the herd, they said.

    From Chunabhati, the elephants went to Ambari tea garden, Diana tea garden and Newdooars tea garden before laying the calf's carcass near a bush at Redbank tea garden, they said.

    "The elephants travelled at least 7 km from one garden to another, causing panic among the people," an officer said.

    Forest personnel are in the area, keeping a close watch on the situation, he said.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news elephant

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 23:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion