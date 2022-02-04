WATCH: Monkey's priceless reaction after watching magic trick by a visitor

Can you score more than the total marks: Yes, it happened in Bangalore University

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 04: The word magic catches everyone's attention. The "abracadabra tricks mystify and entertain humans. Now a priceless reaction of a monkey at Mexico zoo has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows a showing a monkey a magic trick. After watching the trick, the monkey looks totally surprised and gives an expression of disbelief.

"Ibarra makes the leaf reappear and disappear and the monkey reacts by running up and down, putting it hand to its face and looking over its shoulder as if checking whether anyone else is seeing the tricks, "according to DailyMail.

Since posted the video has garnered over 1.6 million views on TikTok andon YouTube too.

Netizens were in awe of the monkey's expression was almost as if it was saying, " How did you DO that?".

"That's hilarious, yet amazing to watch the intelligence of monkeys," wrote one commenter on YouTube.

"He's sweet like a child. So humanlike," said another,

"That is so cute. The monkey's reactions is hilarious," another posted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rvcHmCzqwo

Video credit: YouTube

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 16:29 [IST]