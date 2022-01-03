With rise in Omicron cases, SC to conduct hearings virtually for next two weeks

Watch: Massive crowd at popular Goa beach amid Omicron scare

Panaji, Jan 03: A video of a massive crowd flocking a famous tourist spot in Goa, despite a worrying Covid surge has gone viral on social media.

Goa has been witnessing a steady surge in number of tourists since last week of December as they many holidayers arrived in the state to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The viral video shows, thousands of people walking on a road near Baga Beach in North Goa.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave 👋 Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

Amid Omicron surge, the Goa government restricted the entry of un-vaccinated people into the state.

According to the new government rules, Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks are allowed to work at a maximum of 50% capacity.

Covid or no covid, which sane person would "enjoy" this kind of new years eve/new year? Being there would be such a punishment or sorts! And so much harassment to navigate this kind of a crowd !! — Ek Aur Bihari (@Ek_Aur_Bihari) January 3, 2022

We can only restrict people for limited time. Scientific community /governments instead of making business out of COVID in the name of boosters and tests - should try to provide workarounds. Many will die naturally without any enjoyment if they follow the harsh rules imposed — csuresh2001uk (@csuresh_uk) January 3, 2022

Times have started to look tough again😒

Please don’t repeat 2021.

Celebrations can wait..vacations can wait..election rallies can definitely wait!

But the spread of this virus is not going to wait for anyone.

Sad but true.#MaskUPIndia #StayHomeStaySafe #TogetherWeCan — CA Chinki Jalan (@ChinkiJalan) January 2, 2022

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 13:20 [IST]