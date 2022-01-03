YouTube
    Watch: Massive crowd at popular Goa beach amid Omicron scare

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Jan 03: A video of a massive crowd flocking a famous tourist spot in Goa, despite a worrying Covid surge has gone viral on social media.

    Goa has been witnessing a steady surge in number of tourists since last week of December as they many holidayers arrived in the state to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

    The viral video shows, thousands of people walking on a road near Baga Beach in North Goa.

    Amid Omicron surge, the Goa government restricted the entry of un-vaccinated people into the state.

    According to the new government rules, Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks are allowed to work at a maximum of 50% capacity.

    Omicron viral news

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 13:20 [IST]
    X