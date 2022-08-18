India
    Watch: Man pulls leopard by tail in shocking video; Netizens shocked

    
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 18: A shocking video of a man pulling a leopard by its tail has gone viral on social media.

    The 20-second clip shows a man holding the leopard by its tail and one of its hind legs. The animal is seen trying to free itself from his clutches but fails as onlookers are seen filming the act from a distance.

    "This is not the way to handle or treat wildlife friends. They are also living beings. Be careful," wrote Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing the video.

    The exact location where the video was shot is not known yet.

    Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 73,000 views.

    2 detained after poachers electrocute leopard in Madhya Pradesh2 detained after poachers electrocute leopard in Madhya Pradesh

    Netizens were left appalled seeing the leopard being treated this way by the man and expressed their dismay.

    "Animals have started wearing T-Shirts," wrote a twitter user.

    "And, I am damn sure, the leopard might be old or injured or else the situation would have been totally different," wrote another.

    "Let's not insult Animals. These humans should be charged," the third user commented.

    Comments

    Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 17:29 [IST]
    X