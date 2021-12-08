YouTube
    Watch: Latest visuals from site where Army chopper with Gen. Rawat crashed

    New Delhi, Dec 08: A military chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others crashed in Tamil Nadu.

    An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

    Five people have died in the incident while two are in hospital. Further details are not known as of now.

    The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.

    Visuals from the site showed the wreckage scattered on the hillside and rescuers at work. They were seen struggling through a thick smoke of fire.

