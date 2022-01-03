No post is permanent: Karnataka CM triggering rumours of his exit

Karnataka Cabinet approves Anti-Conversion Bill, likely to be tabled in the Assembly tomorrow

Omicron Scare: Karnataka CM calls for an emergency meeting tomorrow, more curbs likely

Watch: Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan, Congress MP D K Suresh fight at Ramanagara event; CM Bommai present

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 3: Congress MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan entered into an altercation on stage over some development works at an event in Ramanagara today.

The incident took place even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on stage.

The fight which started off as an argument quickly snowballed into a physical brawl after Congress leader DK Suresh went charging at state Minister Ashwath Narayan who was standing near the dais.

The video shows ruckus taking over the programme as a heated argument breaks out between Congress and BJP MLAs in the backdrop of loud sloganeering by supporters.

However, within seconds another Congress leader engages in a brawl with Narayan while trying to pull the microphone.

The event was organised by the government to unveil the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. It was Bommai's first visit to Ramanagara as CM.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 17:28 [IST]