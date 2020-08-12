Watch: Irate mob goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Three persons were killed in Bengaluru after police opened fire on Tuesday night. The firing took place as violence broke out after a youth alleged posted derogatory content inciting hatred on Facebook.

The members of the minority community pelted stone at the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy. The youth said to be associated with the Congress lawmaker has been arrested. 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. 60 police personnel have also sustained injuries.

Situation tense but under control in DJ Halli & KJ Halli areas of Bengaluru ,after angry crowd attacked house of Congress MLA & Police station . 1 person dead,30 policemen injured. 30 persons who attacked PS arrested .Naveen who posted derogatory post on SM also arrested. pic.twitter.com/VA9eUcv7AP — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) August 11, 2020

The attackers, who went on rampage not only threw stones at the house but also demanded the arrest of the MLA and his relative. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles.