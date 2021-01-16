Watch: India’s vaccine maker administered the jab

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: Serum Institute CEO, Adar Poonawalla was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide drive.

Poonawalla's company is manufacturing the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

He posted a video in which he is sitting on a couch as a man injects the vaccine. He said that he is taking the vaccine which is being reserved or the healthcare staff at this stage and he was taking it to endorse its safety and efficacy.

I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse it’s safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself. pic.twitter.com/X7sNxjQBN6 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 16, 2021

"I wish India and Narendra Modiji great success in launching the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that Covishield is part of this historic effort and, to endorse its safety and efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine said that citizens should not fall for rumours. He said that citizens should not fall for propaganda or rumours over the vaccines.

Emotional PM Modi launches WORLD'S BIGGEST vaccine drive | Oneindia News

The DGCI has given approval after they were satisfied with the data of the vaccines. Please stay away from rumours, the PM also said. Our vaccines have global credibility and life saving vaccines have been given to 60 per cent children that are globally made in India, the PM said.

India's vaccines are developed in a way keeping in mind the conditions of the country and they will give a decisive victory to the nation, PM Modi also said.