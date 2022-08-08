India
    Watch: Heartbreaking video of rhino running on a street goes viral

    New Delhi, Aug 08: The incidents of wild animals straying into human habitats have frantically increased over the past few years. One such incident happened recently and a video showing a Rhinoceros running berserk in a town full of people has gone viral on social media.

    Watch: Heartbreaking video of rhino running on a street goes viral

    "When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat... Don't confuse with Rhino straying into a town," tweeted IFS official Susanta Nanda.

    Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7.5K views.

    Netizens have expressed their outrage over the hapless treatment of people and governments towards wildlife.

    "Why does the government allow any settlements near the forests or animal habitats? Can't they be removed, if they really want to?" wrote a Twitter user.

    "For others it's "jumanji"...but its another normal day in Assam," wrote another.

    In a similar incident happened at the Manas National Park in Assam, where a rhino was running ferociously after a tourist vehicle. It was only the timely intervention of the forest guards that saved the visitors from an eventuality. The incident happened at the Bahbari range of the Manas National Park, reported Northeast Live.

    The visuals were caught on camera by tourists and shows the adult rhino, mad with anger, charging after them.

    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 10:10 [IST]
    X