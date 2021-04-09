Watch: Healthcare worker transporting coronavirus worker stop over for sugarcane juice
Bhopal, Apr 09: Amidst the second wave of the virus, a video of a healthcare worker dressed in a PPE kit stopping over for juice has gone viral.
The video shot at the Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh shows a health worker waiting for sugarcane juice at the roadside shop. His colleague is seen sitting inside the ambulance, which was transporting a COVID-19 positive patient. In a clear violation of protocol, the face mask of the health worker is seen near his chin.
शहडोल में कुछ स्वास्थ्यकर्मी एक #कोरोना संक्रमित को लेकर खुलेआम शहर के बीच घूमते नजर आए, यही नही कोरोना संक्रमित को लेकर शहर के बीच गन्ने के जूस का आनंद लेते रहे @ndtv @ndtvindia #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/Qg07TcR6ei— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 9, 2021
A by-stander asks, you are transporting a patient and not even wearing your mask properly. The healthcare worker says that he does not have corona. I am just transporting the patient. Let me drink. He however puts the mask back on when he realises that he is being videographer.