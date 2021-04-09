YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Healthcare worker transporting coronavirus worker stop over for sugarcane juice

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Apr 09: Amidst the second wave of the virus, a video of a healthcare worker dressed in a PPE kit stopping over for juice has gone viral.

    Watch: Healthcare worker transporting coronavirus worker stop over for sugarcane juice

    The video shot at the Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh shows a health worker waiting for sugarcane juice at the roadside shop. His colleague is seen sitting inside the ambulance, which was transporting a COVID-19 positive patient. In a clear violation of protocol, the face mask of the health worker is seen near his chin.

    A by-stander asks, you are transporting a patient and not even wearing your mask properly. The healthcare worker says that he does not have corona. I am just transporting the patient. Let me drink. He however puts the mask back on when he realises that he is being videographer.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus healthcare

    Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X