Watch: Healthcare worker transporting coronavirus worker stop over for sugarcane juice

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Apr 09: Amidst the second wave of the virus, a video of a healthcare worker dressed in a PPE kit stopping over for juice has gone viral.

The video shot at the Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh shows a health worker waiting for sugarcane juice at the roadside shop. His colleague is seen sitting inside the ambulance, which was transporting a COVID-19 positive patient. In a clear violation of protocol, the face mask of the health worker is seen near his chin.

A by-stander asks, you are transporting a patient and not even wearing your mask properly. The healthcare worker says that he does not have corona. I am just transporting the patient. Let me drink. He however puts the mask back on when he realises that he is being videographer.