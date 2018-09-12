  • search

Watch: Cop dies after being attacked by under-trial prisoner with spade in MP's Bhind

By
    New Delhi, Sep 12: In a shocking incident, an undertrial prisoner identified as 25-year-old man, Vishnu Rajawat who was held for violating peace caused mayhem inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    According to ANI video, the escape was caught on CCTV which shows man, armed with a spade, moving quietly down a corridor and hitting the policemen on the head from behind. The first policeman immediately collapses and the second tries to stave off the blow but fails and crashes to the floor.

    However, one of the police officer who was referred to Delhi for treatment has passed away.

    The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed inside the police station. The video released by news agency shows the accused coming from behind and trashing the two guards brutally. Another person seen in the video did not come forward to help.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
