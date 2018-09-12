Watch: Cop dies after being attacked by under-trial prisoner with spade in MP's Bhind

New Delhi, Sep 12: In a shocking incident, an undertrial prisoner identified as 25-year-old man, Vishnu Rajawat who was held for violating peace caused mayhem inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to ANI video, the escape was caught on CCTV which shows man, armed with a spade, moving quietly down a corridor and hitting the policemen on the head from behind. The first policeman immediately collapses and the second tries to stave off the blow but fails and crashes to the floor.

#WATCH Dramatic visuals of an undertrial prisoner viciously attacking two prison guards at a police station in Bhind on 9th September. One police personnel has been referred to Delhi for treatment, another is under treatment at a district hospital in Bhind (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eXEQ5eH51y — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018

However, one of the police officer who was referred to Delhi for treatment has passed away.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed inside the police station. The video released by news agency shows the accused coming from behind and trashing the two guards brutally. Another person seen in the video did not come forward to help.