Road rage: Cab driver shot dead

New Delhi, Sep 10: A 40-year-old taxi driver was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the deceased, Umesh, was talking to his friend while his car was parked nearby, they added.

At that time, three men came there in a Honda City car and got into an argument with Umesh and allegedly shot him, a senior police officer said.

It is suspected that the accused persons' car accidentally brushed past Umesh's. This led to the argument during which the accused pulled the trigger, he added.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

He was a resident of Sangam Vihar and the police are on the lookout for the accused who fled from the spot. Police suspect it to be a case of road rage.

They have identified the car and have essential clues about the suspects, police said.

According to police, there were three suspects in the car and are conducting raids to nab the accused.

Police have also scanned through the CCTVs footages of the possible route taken by the attackers, they said.

Police said one of the friends of the deceased, who was at the spot, told them that the fight began over the issue of not giving the side and later when the mirror of the accused car touched with Umesh's vehicle, it led to a heated argument between the two.

Police are also verifying the statement issued by the friend of the deceased.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

